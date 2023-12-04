Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 65,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 179,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

