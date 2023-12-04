Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $15.33. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 21,401,170 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 59.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

