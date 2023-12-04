Max Royde Acquires 9,095 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £26,375.50 ($33,315.02).
IQGeo Group Price Performance
IQG stock remained flat at GBX 296 ($3.74) during midday trading on Monday. 50,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.16). The company has a market cap of £182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,722.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.71.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
