Max Royde Acquires 9,095 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £26,375.50 ($33,315.02).

IQG stock remained flat at GBX 296 ($3.74) during midday trading on Monday. 50,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.16). The company has a market cap of £182.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,722.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.71.

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

