McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.94. 1,017,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

