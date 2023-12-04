McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $460.42. 299,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,756. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

