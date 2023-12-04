ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.
ME Group International Trading Up 1.7 %
MEGP opened at GBX 130 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £490.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.82 and a beta of 1.28. ME Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.06 ($2.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.19.
ME Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ME Group International
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.