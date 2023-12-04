ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGPFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

ME Group International Trading Up 1.7 %

MEGP opened at GBX 130 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £490.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.82 and a beta of 1.28. ME Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.06 ($2.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.19.

ME Group International Company Profile



ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

