Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) versus Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Financial Survey

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Megaport and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megaport N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.06% 17.77% 9.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megaport 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Megaport and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Megaport currently has a consensus price target of $15.37, suggesting a potential upside of 156.17%. Amdocs has a consensus price target of $107.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Megaport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Megaport is more favorable than Amdocs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Megaport and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megaport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.89 billion 2.11 $540.71 million $4.48 19.07

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Megaport.

Summary

Amdocs beats Megaport on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that provides virtual infrastructure for network services at the edge of Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers. In addition, it provides cloud connectivity solutions and virtual routing for cloud networking. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

