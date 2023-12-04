Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Lessened by Brightlight Capital Management LP

Brightlight Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,500 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 29.7% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

