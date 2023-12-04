Mendel Money Management Acquires 120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $183.61. 398,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

