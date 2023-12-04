Mendel Money Management Acquires 198 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.15. 759,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day moving average is $255.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

