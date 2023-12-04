Mendel Money Management Buys 209 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $367.12. The stock had a trading volume of 389,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day moving average of $393.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.