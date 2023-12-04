Mendel Money Management Buys 830 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 2.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 691,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FMC by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,208,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.35. 354,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

