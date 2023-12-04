Mendel Money Management Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

