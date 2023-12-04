Mendel Money Management Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mendel Money Management cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 57.4% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 42,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $920.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $891.54 and a 200 day moving average of $863.47. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $516.05 and a one year high of $999.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $867.57.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

