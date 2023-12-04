Mendel Money Management Has $1.23 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 1,815,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

