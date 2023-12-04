Mendel Money Management Has $402,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,129,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

