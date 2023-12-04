Mendel Money Management Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mendel Money Management grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after buying an additional 468,332 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 534.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

