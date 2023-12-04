Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 286,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,811,000 after acquiring an additional 275,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

MRK stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $266.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

