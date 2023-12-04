MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 97,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 713,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 976,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.78. 158,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,565. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

