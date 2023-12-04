MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Holdings Lifted by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MGP Ingredients makes up about 6.0% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $124.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $890,200. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

