Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 4.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.03. 726,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

