Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.66 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

