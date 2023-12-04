MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $571.33

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $571.33 and last traded at $571.33, with a volume of 71883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 409.05 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,902.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

