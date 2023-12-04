Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,982 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $102,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $126.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

