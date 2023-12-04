MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 743,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,489,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Down 11.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

