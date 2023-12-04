MOBOX (MBOX) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $66.23 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,787,868 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.