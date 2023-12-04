Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.29.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

