Morgan Stanley Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,749,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

