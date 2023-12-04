Mount Lucas Management LP Has $5.67 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EQT by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

EQT Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.