Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,691. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

