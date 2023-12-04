Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 8,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,803,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,624,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

CVX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.82. 3,494,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,423,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

