Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

