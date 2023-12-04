NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

