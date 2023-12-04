National Bankshares Analysts Give Stantec (TSE:STN) a C$109.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$107.50.

Stantec stock opened at C$101.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$63.38 and a 52-week high of C$101.97.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2231405 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

