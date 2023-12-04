National Bankshares Cuts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$52.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.89.

