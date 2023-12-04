NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 230 ($2.91).

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.57 ($4.02).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NatWest Group Company Profile

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.67) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of £18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.68.

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.