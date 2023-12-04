Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Critical Comparison

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARM and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 8 15 0 2.58 Navitas Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $9.98, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than ARM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARM and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $2.70 billion 23.95 N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 33.45 $73.91 million ($0.74) -9.61

Navitas Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARM.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20%

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

