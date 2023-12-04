nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

