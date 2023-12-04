NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $355.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00005020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001923 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,653,961 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,653,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.11081033 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $175,639,981.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.