Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

