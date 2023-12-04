Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $226.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.