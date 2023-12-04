Northern Oil and Gas’ (NOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

NOG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 129,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 253,349 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

