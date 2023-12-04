Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOG. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NOG opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $56,069.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

