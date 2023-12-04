Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $118,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.9% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

