Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.