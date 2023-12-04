Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

