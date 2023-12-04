Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,814,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,055,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $94.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

