Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142,542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 357,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Adobe worth $1,047,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $603.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.72. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.