Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 534,169 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534,169 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of American International Group worth $762,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

