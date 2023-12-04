Old West Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 5,511,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,036. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.